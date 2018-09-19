Share:

KARACHI - District South police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in over two dozen house robberies in Karachi.

The police said that they have arrested three members of the gang. The gang members arrested included Zeeshan Haider, Hafeez Hassan and Wazir-e-Ala. Their arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by District South police chief SSP Omar Shahid Hamid.

The officer said that the arrested suspects belong to Siraiki group who hail from parts of Punjab province. “The gang is comprised on at least seven to eight members and has been involved in over 30 house robberies in Karachi,” the officer claimed.

“This gang is even wanted to the Punjab police as they have been involved in various house robberies in parts of Punjab including Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore,” the officer said.

They said that the gang members helped the housemaids and servants in getting employment at the bungalows and later they looted the houses after getting assistance from them, adding that the gang members escaped to Punjab after committing the robberies in Karachi.

A special police team headed by Darakshan ASP Hamza Amanullah was formed about to trace and bust a gang after the gang recently looted a bungalow located at Khayaban-e-Rahat in Defence Housing Authority on August 29.

SSP Hamid said that the police team while using the technical assistance arrested three members of the gang and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession, adding that the police was also looking for their fleeing comrades. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.