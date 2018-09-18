Share:

LAHORE-After giving us the blockbuster drama Khaani, featuring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed in lead roles, 7th Sky Entertainment team is back with a bang, with the onscreen couple that everyone was dying to see ending up together, Romeo Weds Heer.

The ace producers, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are bringing the favourite couple back and fans cannot control their excitement. Khaani had a huge following and now there are similar expectations attached to this new upcoming drama.

Khaani will remain one of those legends of the production house that generations will enjoy. From the storyline to the onscreen chemistry of lead actors, dialogue delivery to a perfect demonstration of emotions, there is no stone that was left unturned. It was such a hit that people from the neighbouring country were reviewing it on YouTube. The only thing that people were ticked about was how their beloved hero Feroze didn’t get together with the beautiful Sana. And this will change with Romeo Weds Heer.

Directed by Anjum Shehzad and penned by Muhammad Younis Butt, Romeo Weds Heer is believed to be a romantic comedy that promises the same wonder and awe which Khaani created.

Unlike its predecessor, we will get to see Feroze Khan and Sana Javed in complete role reversal. They will not only be the love interest for each other but will also be dancing and laughing together.

Even though not much has been revealed in the first teaser trailer, it is apparent that the production house has done it yet again.

Khaani was all about obsession, revenge and the will to put wrong to right, no matter what extreme had to be reached. Romeo Weds Heer is the absolute opposite. It is about humour, light-hearted banter and the love that uplifts.

The release date of the drama has not yet been announced but it is hoped that we won’t have to wait for too long.

As in the words of Feroze Khan himself, “The drama has been shot in a way that it gives the appeal of a big screen movie. From the sets of Romeo Weds Heer to the attire Sana and Feroze have been dressed in, mesmerizing dances to lyrical songs, everything is spot on. There is no denying that Romeo Weds Heer is going to be just as big as Khaani, maybe even more.”

We simply cannot wait for the television serial to launch and see how Feroze and Sana depict their goofy, yet romantic performances to the restless fans.