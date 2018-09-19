Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Russia expects that the United States will participate in the new consultations on the situation in Afghanistan in Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

“We expect the United States to join [the talks in Moscow], the invitation still stands,” Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council meeting.

The diplomat stressed the necessity for “an optimal platform for the international support in advancing the peace process in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, involving the most interested parties.”

“The Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan corresponds to this goal, and we are planning to hold the meeting with the participation of representatives of the Taliban movement after the elaboration of a consolidated position on the matter in Kabul,” he added.

On September 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told Sputnik that Moscow expected the new meeting on Afghanistan to take place “in the fall or before the end of this year.”

Russia attempted to arrange a meeting on Afghanistan earlier in September but decided to postpone it after Kabul refused to attend the event. Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to simmering Taliban insurgency.