ZAFARWAL - Robbers shot at and critically injured two brokers and snatched Rs one million from another broker in a daylight robbery here in Sabzi Mandi on Tuesday. According to police, two robbers snatched Rs one million from vegetable market broker Muhammad Iqbal here. They also shot at and injured two brokers - Muhammad Bilal and Yaqoob when they put up resistance. Both the injured were referred to Services Hospital Lahore. The Zafarwal Police have launched investigation into the incident.