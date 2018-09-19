Share:

HAFIZABAD - Two persons including a child were killed while four others including three women sustained critical injuries in road accident here near Lalke Dhiranke. According to police source, Abu Huraira, resident of Qila Ram Kour along with his mother, wife and a child was on the way to his village. In the meanwhile, another motorcycle, being rode a girl, hit the bike. As result, all the six persons fell down on road. Meanwhile, a speeding truck crushed all of them as a result of which five-year-old Mohsin Saeed and unidentified young girl died on the spot while Abu Huraira, Mariam Bibi, Aasia and an unidentified woman got critically injured. They were shifted to Trauma Centre in precarious condition. The truck driver sped away after the accident. The police have registered a case against the truck driver and have launched investigation.