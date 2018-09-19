Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - University of Agriculture Faisalabad Toba sub-campus will be converted into an independent university in a year, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa.

He was addressing a seminar on "Productivity Enhancement and Plant for Pakistan Campaign," held here at the UAF Toba sub-campus on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and former district Nazim Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmad, PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, Sub-campus Principal Dr Muhammad Qamar Bilal and Pakistan Poultry Association Chairman Dr Arshad Hanif were the keynote speakers of the seminar.

The VC underscored that only quality education can pave the way for development of any country and enable it to compete with the rest of the world. He said that the sub-campuses of the varsity are providing facilities to the people to get the quality education at their doorsteps.

He said that the UAF are taking all possible measures to provide the latest teachings, infrastructure and research facilities to the sub-campus. He announced that state-of-the-art transport system will soon be added to the sub-campus for the safe travelling of the students. He said that the university would also in the process to recruit doctors for the sub-campus besides ambulances.

In his speech, DC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad announced that 80 acres land adjacent to the UAF sub-campus will be included in the campus to further strengthen its infrastructure and other facilities. He informed that a proposal is also under consideration to add another 150 acres of land to the UAF sub-campus for the research and development purposes.

He also said that they would also provide funds for the establishment of parking lots at the campus. He announced that the district government will provide 10,000 trees for the UAF sub campus to make it greener.

Dr Qamar Bilal said that they have turned the sand dune land of the sub-campus into lush fertile land. He said that their students have planted thousands of trees for the clean environment.

Ch Ashfaq lauded the measures taken by the UAF for provision of quality education and producing skilled manpower. He praised that UAF community college and laboratory school are being opened for the benefit of the locals.