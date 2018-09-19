Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The Young Doctors Association has alleged that Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) Principal Dr Mubarak Ali and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Ghulam Rabbani were possessing their seats out of merit.

During a press conference, the YDA Punjab president further said that they were patronized by a prominent business personality and an elder brother of former PML-N MNA. Dr Maroof further said that a YDA delegation was visiting public sector hospitals in different districts and divisions to point out the missing facilities and other problems for the betterment of masses.

He said that during a visit to SZMCH, he was astonished that its DHQ block building was dilapidated for the last 15 years and the building department had declared it dangerous for patients. He said that it was big failure of SZMCH administration that there was no CT scan machine and MRI facility in the Punjab's largest emergency. He said that the situation of medical, surgical and gyenae wards was at their worst in SZMCH because out of merit appointment of the principal and MS.

He said that YDA highlighted the issue in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and hoped that CJP would take notice of the merit violations. He criticised the administration that the only CT scan machine of SZMCH was non-functional since 2016 and few days back it was repaired but again it became out of order. He further said that there were only 5 ventilators in ICU while the hospital also lacks PGMs, MOs and senior registrars. He demanded Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visit SZMCH to solve the serious issues.

Dr Shabbir Warriach said that junior doctors were posted at important seats of principal and MS with the influence of a prominent business figure Chaudhry Munir and a politician Haji Ibrahim. He alleged that Dr Mubarak was made principal by ignoring the most senior professor Dr Abdul Rehman of pathology, Dr Tariq of radiology and Professor Dr Syed Ijaz Zaidi of forensic medicine.

He further said that security in charge of SZMCH Dr Anwer was involved in huge corruption by appointing security guards and allotting the mess and canteen contracts to specific contractors. He said the he would provide details with proof to the health minister soon about the corruption in SZMCH.

He said that CT scan machine was out of order due to a conspiracy of administration and two private CT scan centres that were providing the financial share to them. He claimed that he was also offered Rs500 benefit for each CT scan by the two centres for not highlighting the issue. However, he said, he would disclose all the shapes of corruption in SZMCH.