ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as his special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development. According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's official Twitter account, Zulfiqar Bukhari will have the status of a minister of state. The London-based businessman is a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to sources, the prime minister has instructed Bukhari to prepare a detailed report on overseas Pakistanis.