Share:

According to a report by Indian-daily The Hindu, a BJP minister faced student demonstrations that sought to deny him entry into their university.

Babul Supriyo, a BJP MP from Asansol, is the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change. When Supriyo went to Jadavpur University to participate in a programme organised by the students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), students from different political leanings attempted to bar him from participating in the programme.

Hundreds of students surrounded the Minister and shouted “go back”. The students, who were waving the flags of the Students Federation of India ( SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), said the BJP leader was not welcome on their campus.

While Supriyo was eventually able to attend the programme after a 30-minute standoff, the protesting students continued with their demonstrations against the minister and the BJP government.

The incident reflects the divided political atmosphere of contemporary India, where Congress sympathizers and progressive student groups are struggling to restrict the presence of Hindu fundamentalist groups. Kolkata, where Jadavpur University is located, has a history of voting in communist and left-wing parties into power, which the BJP and their allies perceive as traitors to India's "true" identity.