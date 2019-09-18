Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chief Commissioner Islamabad office has notified four new model police stations as sub-divisions so as to implement model city/model sub-divisions and posting of officers of BPS-17 as head of the station.

The notification issued by the Chief Commissioner office mentioned the model police stations Bhara Kahu, Kohsar, Industrial-Area and Bani Gala as new sub-divisions where an officer of the rank of ASP or DSP (BPS-17) would be posted as head of the station.

The move will help overcome problems being faced by the complainants at the moment and improve police performance when it comes to delivery.

Currently, an inspector level officer heads police station in Islamabad.

The notification also re-designated the remaining areas of the capital city as part of new sub-divisions. According to the notification, Koral and Nilore police stations have been made part of Koral Sub-Division, Shahzad Town and Khanna police stations have been included in Shahzad Town Sub-Division, Sihala and Lohi Bher police stations included in Sihala Sub-Division, Secretariat and Aabpara police station in Secretariat Sub-Division, women police station in Women Sub-Division, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony and Noon police stations in Sabzi Mandi Sub-Division, Golra and Tarnol police stations included in Saddar Sub-Division, Ramna and Shalimar police stations included in Ramna Sub-Division and Margalla and Karachi Company police stations have been included in Margalla Sub-Division.

The notification comes on the proposal of IG Islamabad police.