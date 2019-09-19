Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has issued directives to launch emergency surveillance of dengue larvae in the province.

“Field teams should act more vigilantly so that people can adopt precautionary measures to fight off dengue, “Dengue will be eliminated by working day and night.

“The provincial administration as well as the health department to conduct comprehensive surveillance of private as well as public sector buildings to eradicate dengue larvae. “

He said tyre shops and graveyards should be regularly monitored and all necessary facilities should be available to the dengue patients in the hospitals. The chief minister said that the health of the people would be protected and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard. He said that government and private sector departments should extend full cooperation to the anti-dengue teams and citizens should not let accumulate water in their houses and rooftops. Negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, he added.

Meeting on dengue

A meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Secretary Environment Protection Salman Ijaz to prevent dengue. Director General Environment Protection Irfan Nazir, Director Environment Naseem-ur-Rehman Shah, Director Nusrat Naaz and other concerned officers were among the participants. On this occasion, Secretary Environment directed all concerned officers to come out in the field on daily basis and conduct surveys. He said that more teams have been constituted for controlling the dengue. The process of surveillance has been intensified, especially in Rawalpindi and Lahore. He said that the performance of the teams is being monitored through computer system on daily basis and strict action will be taken against those showing negligence.

Additional teams formed

