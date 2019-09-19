Share:

LAHORE - The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) has demanded a probe into ‘personal note’ of the convener of a committee set up for adopting measures to better medical education.

Last month, the SH&ME secretary notified a four-member technical committee under former UHS VC Prof Mahmood Shaukat after reports of sacking of Pakistani doctors working in KSA

The body, consisting Children’s Hospital dean and Institute of Child Health Prof Masud Sadiq, Principal of AIMC Prof Arif Tajamal and Deputy Secretary (Medical Education) Dr Nasir Mahmood Shakir, was aimed at ‘identifying latest modalities to improve standards of medical education’.

The committee was tasked with comparing programmes (MS/MD) offered by various medical universities as well as FCPS offered by the CPSP in terms of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and Career Structuring as per the given ToRs. The committee came up with suggestions to bring both programmes at par with national and international standards.

Along with the preliminary report in accordance with the given ToRs, convener of the technical committee, in his personal capacity, sent a separate letter, suggesting a thorough probe into the alleged dirty role of an institution that paved the way for sacking of doctors in KSA and Middle East.

The CPSP secretary expressed dismay over separate letter of convener of the committee after the other members insisted on following the ToRs. Preliminary report and the separate letter of convener were submitted to the SH&ME department on Saturday, not a working day. “This letter was instantly uploaded on social media with apparent ulterior motives. The sequence of events and content of the letter clearly questions the integrity and reflect biasness and malafide intention of various individuals. In the past such letters have been created by various individuals to defame CPSP. It looks this time an employee of the department or convener of the committee has served as a tool for these reprobates”, the letter reads.

The CPSP Secretary requested the high-ups to conduct an enquiry to identify the accused of breaching confidentiality and trust of the department while making it clear that the ‘CPSP reserves all rights to protect its image and sovereignty’. He also highlighted the achievement and contribution of the CPSP in the field of medical education.

“26000 fellows and 9000 members of the CPSP are catering 100 % postgraduate needs of armed forces, 85% of the civilian faculty and specialist’s needs across Pakistan and 5% of the international workforce. More than 3000 supervisors are trained by the college to provide training to 24000 fellowship residents in 73 disciplines and 3000 MCPS in 20 disciplines across the country and five international centers. Our delegates visit foreign countries for exploration of training and service delivery opportunities involving Pakistani ambassadors also to bring good name and foreign remittances for the country”, the letter reads.