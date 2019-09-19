Share:

KARACHI - Dengue cases are on the rise across the country, with the most number of cases reported from Karachi.

According to a spokesperson of the anti-dengue programme, the highest number of cases having been reported from Karachi’s western area, followed by the southern district and then central.

The metropolis’ eastern district ranked fourth, followed by Korangi and Malir on fifth and sixth respectively.

The spokesperson added, the number of dengue virus victims has exceeded 2,000 in Karachi while eight people have been killed in the city this year. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of people infected with dengue virus has exceeded 1,600.

In a report published by the health department, there are 61 confirmed cases of dengue in Peshawar.

According to the report, nine dengue cases have been reported in Abbottabad, nine in Buttagram, five in Haripur, eight in Mansehra, while 10 cases have been reported in Swat and four in Mardan.