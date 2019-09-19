Share:

Gujranwala -The district administration has launched a crackdown on the use of plastic shopping bags and fined dozens of shopkeepers for violating the official ban.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar while imposing a ban on sale and use of plastic shopping bags, has issued a deadline till September 15. The DC had warned of a stern action against the violators after deadline. Now, Assistant Commissioner of different tehsils have started raids on different markets and fined dozens of shopkeepers for sale and use of plastic shopping bags.

Swoop on quacks, illegal medical stores ordered

GUJRANWALA- Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Khalid Umer Qureshi has directed the health officers to launch a crackdown on quackery and illegal medical stores. He warned that no one would be allowed to play with the lives and health of citizens.

Addressing a meeting of the District Quality Control Board (DQCB), here at DC office, he said that all necessary steps would be taken to root out quack clinics throughout the district. Chief Executive District Health Authority Dr Farjad Butt, member DQCB Dr Mian Naeem, secretary madam Sonia, drug inspectors and members of the committee attended the meeting.

The ADC headquarter directed the drug inspectors to accelerate action against those medical stores which are running without having licence. He also directed the drug inspectors to hold regular inspection of medical stores and clinics and reports in this regard may be submitted to DC office for further necessary action.

On the occasion, the meeting discussed a total of 40 cases of which 37 were referred to drug court. In two cases warning were issued while one case was kept pending till the next meeting.

Farmer, son held for torturing minor

TOBA TEK SINGH -The Rajana Police have arrested a farmer of Chak 336/GB Akhtar and his son Adnan for torturing a minor who had urinated near the wall of their house.

Complainant Amjad submitted the police that his five years old nephew Faizan was on the way to mosque to learn Quran. On the way he urinated outside the house of accused Akhtar over which Akhtar and his son Adnan tied him with a rope and tortured.

The police have registered a case against the accused.

Injured: Four persons were injured seriously when two cars collided head on at Kamalia on Kamalia-Chichawatni road on Wednesday.Rescue 1122 reported that a family of Chichawatni were on way by their car from Chichawatni to Kamalia when they reached five kilometer away from Kamalia city,a car coming from opposite direction collided to it as a result three persons of Chichawatni injured.