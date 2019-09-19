Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned till October 7 the hearing of the case against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other PPP leaders regarding the violation of election code of conduct during the by-elections in Ghotki NA-205.

A two-member bench headed by ECP member from Punjab Altaf Ibrahim heard the petition. During the hearings, the petitioner’s counsel Shahid Gondal argued that he wanted to present more evidence to the commission in the form of videos and documents. He in his arguments claimed that the CM Sindh along with other PPP leaders had tried to push the MMA leader to withdraw his nomination documents.

He said that visiting someone’s home and asking him for withdrawing the nomination was also against the rules saying that it was a clear violation.

The petition against Murad Ali Shah was filed by the PTI lawmaker Haleem Adil Sheikh.