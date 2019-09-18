Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ed Sheeran broke his hiatus from the stage to join Khalid for a duet at his London.

The 28-year-old superstar announced he is taking a break from touring for ‘’18 months’’ after he wrapped up his lengthy ‘Divide Tour’ with a show in Chantry Park, Ipswich, last month, but he surprised fans at the ‘Eastside’ hitmaker’s ‘Free Spirit World Tour’ show at The O2 to perform their hit song ‘Beautiful People’. The pair also shared a hug on stage much to the delight of the sold-out crowd at the 20,000-capacity arena. Announcing his break, Ed said: ‘’As you may or not know, I’ve been on the ‘Divide’ tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. ‘’There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.’’ The ‘Castle on the Hill’ hitmaker played to around nine million people on his extensive tour - which was recently named the biggest tour ever - and Ed likened the end of the chapter to ‘’breaking up with a girlfriend’’.

He added: ‘’We’ve played all around the world. Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South America - it’s been a wild one.

‘’It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years.