Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government is taking effective measures for ensuring business friendly environment in the country.

He was speaking at the “LCCI Achievement Awards – 2019” ceremony. LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shehzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur- Rehman Saigal, Executive Committee members, former office-bearers, government top officials and a large number of businessmen were present on the occasion.

Dr Arif Alvi said that role of business community was crucial for the progress & prosperity of the country and they should help the government to achieve the economic goals. He said that government was taking long-term, mid-term and short term measures to bring the economy back on track. He appreciated LCCI for continuing with their excellent tradition of holding Achievement Awards Ceremony on regular basis and said that it was always important to recognize the efforts, accomplishments and success of individuals to motivate others. He said that the LCCI has been a role model for other chambers. He said that by adding a number of facilitation centers under one roof, LCCI has set a good example for other chambers to follow. He said that role played by LCCI in carrying out corporate social responsibility was known among the business community. He also appreciated that LCCI’s efforts for Green Lahore Initiative in response to The Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Referring to one point related to making Pakistan a competitive economy, he said that public and private sectors have to work hand to achieve the economic targets. Dr Arif Alvi assured that the government would go extra mile for the betterment of business environment in Pakistan.

While highlighting the importance of Lahore in Pakistan’s economy, Almas Hyder said that the contribution of Lahore in the national GDP was around 11% and it contributes around 20% to the economy of Punjab. Contribution of Lahore in Income Tax, Sales Tax and Federal Excise collection was around 16%, 15% and 19% respectively. He said that as Pakistan aims to become a competitive economy in the region and achieve a growth rate of above 7% to ensure sufficient revenue generation and employment creation, it was imperative for to appreciate and honour the business community as they would be having a significant role in achieving this target. He said that the LCCI was the premier business support organization of the country with a diversified and dynamic membership base. He said that the LCCI members were actively engaged in socio-economic uplift of country through supply expansion, investments, industrialization, employment generation and export growth. He said that the LCCI houses NADRA Facilitation Center, LESCO Help Desk, SMEDA Help Desk, Excise Help Desk, Driving License Center etc where members were provided all these facilities under one roof. He said that Chamber has launched Employment Portal for helping member firms for meeting their human capital needs. He said that complete information about all the registered exporters was uploaded on LCCI website so that firsthand information like ‘who is exporting what’ could be obtained online. He also highlighted the role of LCCI in carrying out Corporate Social Responsibility as LCCI has been generously contributing for serving the humanity. He said that LCCI regularly donates to hospitals and educational institutes and it also patronizes an NGO called LABARD which focuses on rehabilitation of disabled persons. He said the LCCI has commenced the drive of planting one hundred thousand trees through a “Green Lahore” campaign in response to Prime Minister’s Initiative of Clean and Green Pakistan. LCCI has signed MoU with Parks & Horticulture Authority to execute its plan in a befitting manner, he said.

Earlier, Dr Arif Alvi distributed awards amongst the winners. Mian Ghulam Murtaza Shoukat of Fast Cables received Prime Minister Trophy, Dr Sohail Mukhtar Ahmad of Ahmad Medix received Pride of Lahore Trophy, Mian Muhammad Saeed of Al-Tech Engineers & Manufacturers, Sanaullah Choudhry of United Auto Industries, Muhammad Khalid Malik of Gojjar Electric Company, Muhammad Jamil of GM Cables & Pipes, Abid Saeed Paul of TU Plastic Industry, Sheikh Fazal Javed of AJ Synthetic & Footwear Industries, Mohammad Naeem of Suzuki Cantt received Gold Medals, Shahbaz Aslam of Charag Din & Company, Naveed Ullah Khanof Al-Fattah Aluminum Industries, Muhammad Bashir of Bau Brother, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram of Pharma Health Pakistan, Mian Faisal Majeed of Mian Faisal Traders, Mudassir Rasheed of Bn Rasheed Colour and Chemical Manufacturing, Noor Rehman of Kalamkaar, Muhammad Zaheer Iqbal of Chalet Events, Darshan Singh of Singh Brothers, Zubain Ansari, Waqas Wahab of Clear Path Orthodontics, Javed Ahmed of Ittefaq Trading Company, Muhammad Awais of Forvil Cosmetics, Muhammad Hanif of Gwadar Builders & Associates, Mian Muhammad Qasim of Al-Huda Estate Corporation, Anees Ahmad Qureshi of Shahida Anees Art Press received Businessmen of the Year Achievement Award, Dr Khalid Hameed of Tara Group Pakistan, Muhammad Rashid Shafi of Sync & Secure Technologies, Haroon Sethi of Khareed received Emerging Enterprises, Mrs Riffat Un Nisa of Khayyam Publishers, Zahra Sajjad Bukhari of Mycab Travel Asia received Businesswoman of the Year Award. President of Pakistan also gave appreciation awards to the LCCI former Presidents Iftikhar Ali Malik, Mian Anjum Nisar, LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal and Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Achievement Awards & Exhibitions Khawaja Khawar Rashid.