Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted bail to former provincial minister Sibtain Khan in Chiniot mining contract case. The bench directed the former minister for submitting two surety bonds of Rs 5 million for availing the relief. The division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the former minister.

During the proceedings, Advocate Haider Rasul Mirza on behalf of Sibtain Khan submitted that the bureau arrested his client on baseless allegations in connection with mining contract case. He submitted that Sabtain Khan, being a minister for minis and minerals in 2007, only forwarded the summary moved by the then secretary whereas there was no allegation of causing loss to the national exchequer or gaining montery benefit against him.

He submitted that the bureau conducted an inquiry into the case earlier but it was closed after no evidence was found against his client.

Hamza’s judicial remand extended till Oct 2

He pleaded with the court for granting bail to his client, saying that he had been sent to jail on judicial remand and no longer required for investigations. However, National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor opposed the request, saying that Sibtain Khan allegedly awarded an illegal multi-billion dollar contract to an alleged fake company for extracting minerals in Chiniot.

The bench, after hearing the arguments, granted bail to Sabtain Khan and directed for submitting surety bonds for the purpose.

Sibtain Khan resigned from his position as provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife after being arrested by the bureau on June 15, 2019.

Sibtain Khan was arrested on the charge of illegally awarding a multi-billion-dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007. As a Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) minister for mines and minerals at that time, he had awarded a contract for extracting minerals in Chiniot district. Hamza’s judicial remand extended till October 2

An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz till October 2 in two cases. Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein Hamza Shehbaz was produced on expiry of his judicial remand term in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

The court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials for filing reference against Hamza on charges of money laundering, during the proceedings, and extended his judicial remand till Oct 2.

Later, Hamza Shehbaz was produced before another accountability court in connection with Ramzan Sugar Mills case. To a court query, the NAB officials stated that the investigations were in progress in connection with the case. At this, the court directed for submitting the report after completing the investigations besides extending judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz till October 2.

The court granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to his father Shehbaz Sharif in the case. Meanwhile, the court also exempted Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam. A counsel on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif had filed an application seeking exemption from appearance in the cases. The other accused, including Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, were produced in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal case, whereas the court adjourned further hearing till Oct 2.