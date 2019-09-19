Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that government is setting up largest biotechnology centre of South Asia.

Addressing a seminar on “The Future Summit” in Karachi, Chaudhry said, “We are setting up the largest biotechnology centre of South Asia. Green energy is the future. The transmission of electricity will be made through green energy rather than poles and cables.”

The federal minister further said we kept on building madrasas rather than the best universities in the world and serving them. “We missed the chances of MIT and Harvard. We cannot make up for the loss by selling tomatoes and potatoes in future. The only difference between Pakistan, China, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia is technology.”

He remarked in these countries the minister for science and technology also serves as a deputy prime minister. “Hopefully the prime minister will pay attention to this,” he added.

Chaudhry further said Pakistan had stepped in the field of science in 1951 and became the first country in South Asia to lay down fibre optic.

“Pakistan will have to benefit from state of the art technology in future,” he added.

Speaking to media after the event, Chaudhry said “kachra” government was in place in Sindh. “Provincial government has to do nothing and it is necessary to get rid of it," he said.

Chaudhry added the people of Sindh have to decide either they want to live with "kachra" government or want to change it.

“People in Sindh Assembly are ready. Unless Murad Ali Shah's government is put into box, kachra will not be removed,” he asserted.

He added the Sindh government does not spend money on Karachi. “Murad Ali Shah should return the money which he has plundered,” he added.