KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said that there was no shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in Sindh.

The minister said that the boy died in Shikarpur after bitten by a dog due to the negligence of the parents. He said that a preliminary report of the death of a 12-year-old boy due to dog bite in Larkana had been received.

Saeed Ghani said that according to the report submitted by Commissioner Larkana to the Sindh government, the incident occurred two days before Eid-ul-Azha. The provincial minister said that although the dog bit the boy in Shukarpur’s village Mubarak Abro, but his parents did not carry the child to any medical facility of the vicinity.

Ghani said that the boy was shifted to Larkana on September 17 in a very critical condition, and when he was brought to the hospital, his condition was so severe that he could not be injected with a dog bite vaccination immediately. The provincial minister said that contrary to the doctors’ advice, the parents of the boy demanded to shift him to Karachi.

He said that the child died on the way while he was being shifted to Karachi by an ambulance. Ghani said that if the parents of the boy had taken him to nearby health facility for the injection of anti-rarabies vaccine forty days earlier which was available, his life could had been saved.

The provincial minister said that Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur and District Health Officer Shikarpur had been directed to submit a detailed report of the incident urgently.