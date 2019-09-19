Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government is committed to contain the population explosion for which all segments of the society would be engaged. The President stated this while talking to Country Director United Nations Population Fund Lina Mahmoud Mousa here on Wednesday.

The President said that he also directed the Council of Islamic Ideology of Pakistan to fully utilize the pulpit to create awareness among masses about vital social issues like women inheritance, malnutrition, and stunted growth.

He highlighted that the government is focused on providing home-based software-driven jobs to skilled women, who could not go out of home because of child-raising.

Expressing his satisfaction that Pakistan and UNFPA successfully implemented eight Country Programs, he hoped that the current Country Program (2018-2022) would contribute towards better family planning, increased women’s empowerment, better health outcomes and investments in young people.

He also appreciated UNFPA’s support and technical assistance to Pakistan in conducting recent census. The UNPF official appreciated the in-depth knowledge of the President on the issue and said that they would certainly benefit from President’s strategic vision.

She agreed with him that while devising strategy to control population growth, local values and traditions must be taken into consideration, or else desired results could not be achieved. The President conveyed his gratitude to Under Secretary General, UNFPA, Dr Natalia Kanem, for extending invitation to all Heads of State and Government to Nairobi Summit on ICPD 25 and hoped for its success.