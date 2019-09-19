Share:

LAHORE - A ceremony was arranged for the winners of Essay Competition at Government Islamia College Civil Lines. As per the evaluating committee results, Zainaul Abiddin from Lahore, Muhammad Fazal Khalid from Gujrawala, Asad Ullah from Sahiwal gained first, second and third positions respectively in Intermediate level. In Degree Level, Muhammad Shahzaib from Lahore, Khalil Ahmed from Faisalabad and Muhammad Ali from Sargodha got first, second and third positions while Muhammad Adand from DG Khan, Madasir Saleem from Sargodha, Muhammad Azam from Sahiwal gained first, second and third position in Post Graduate level essay competitions.