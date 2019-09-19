The day before, the Saudi Defence Ministry organized a news conference to show journalists what it described as an Iranian cruise missile and Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).
Commenting on the recent Saudi's presentation of the alleged proofs that Tehran was behind the recent attack on the Saudi oil facilities, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that it should see the so-called proofs itself.
.@SecPompeo tries to dodge US obligation to issue visas for UN delegates by resorting to self-arrogated designations.
A history lesson, perhaps, for my novice counterpart:
Nelson Mandela was on U.S. Terrorist Watch List until 2008; 15 years after receiving Nobel Peace Prize.September 19, 2019