ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl Rehman on Wednesday said that they would hold a peaceful protest in Islamabad.

Talking to media here, he explained that they did not want any clash with the state institutions saying that peace would be their first priority during the upcoming protest.

He remarked that the PTI during the PML-N rule against a constitutional government while his party was fighting against the “illegal government”. He said that they have held 15 million marches and have frequently tried to convince all the other opposition parties for their support for the upcoming march in Islamabad. He added that all the newly formed committees were asked to finish their homework as soon as possible.

He elaborated that their workers and leadership on local and district levels were given the duties to raise funds and mobilise the masses.

Dismissing the rumours regarding calling off the protest, he said that if dialogues on Kartarpur can go during the Kashmir issue so they can hold the protest too.

While criticising the arrest of PPP’s leader Khursheed Shah, he termed his arrest as an act of political victimisation. He further said that his party condemns the attacks on Saudi Arab and assured them of their support.