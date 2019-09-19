Share:

In a personal revelation, Jennifer Aniston confessed that she was forced to lose weight for the role of Rachel Green.

To win the iconic role of Rachel Green in the popular sitcom Friends, Aniston said she was forced "to lose 30 pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood."

The information was revealed in Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show that defined a Television Era titled by Saul Austerlitz to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the hit series, that first aired in 1994.

Though "hardly fat", the Friends book author noted: "Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress — it was a tough place to be a woman — and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly leveling with her."

"Everyone could see she was beautiful — but, at the show [that] she would one day become indelibly associated with, later made a point of noting, the camera added ten pounds," Austerlitz added. He also mentioned how numerous executives had told her that she was just "too fat".

In an interview, Jennifer who recently turned 50, talked about how isolating and "disgusting" it was. "My agent gave it to me straight. Nicest thing he ever did... The disgusting thing of Hollywood — I wasn’t getting lots of jobs ’cause I was too heavy," she had said.