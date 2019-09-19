Share:

LAHORE - Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan along with Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi visited the globally recognized comedian Aman Ullah Khan who is under treatment at his residence in Lahore on Wednesday. Ather Ali Khan presented him a bouquet and prayed for his early recovery. He recognized the services of Amaan Ullah. He further said that Aman Ullah through his unique style proved that quality comedy was possible without any dual meaning slang. Amaan Ullah thanked the LAC executive director.