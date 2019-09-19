Share:

Marvel fans may have to say goodbye to beloved superhero, Ant-Man, as news surfaces Ant-Man may no longer be returning to the big screen.

The Paul Rudd-starring Ant-Man series has already had two hit instalments, and the character has featured in the cinematic universe of The Avengers series as well.

It is believed that Marvel Studio President Kevin Fiege is looking to branch into new genres with characters Blade and Shang-Chi.

Some hope still remains for Marvel fans as reports revealed the superhero’s fate may still prosper on small screens, with a Disney+ show on the pipeline.