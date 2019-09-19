Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the minorities in the country had equal rights as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and they were completely free to follow their religions.

Talking to media at the inauguration ceremony of the IT Minister’s Forum for Youth, Innovation, Industry & Ease of Doing Business at the 19th ICTN Asia 2019 International IT & Telecom Show, the governor said that masses were facing difficulties due to non-availability of basic facilities in Sindh.

He said that incidents occur everywhere across the world however there should be an effective mechanism to cope with different situations. Unfortunately, citizens in the province of Sindh were not being provided proper health facilities. The hospitals being run under the administrative control of Sindh government were in poor condition.

Imran Ismail said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was well aware of the situation, however, he said he would contact the Chief Minister and assure him the support of federal government if needed.

Replying to a query about the campaign of Sindh Government for cleanliness in Karachi, the governor said that full-fledge cooperation would be provided to the provincial government in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said establishment of a comprehensive forum based on all stakeholders was the need of the hour to hold purposeful dialogues and meaningful discussions to find solutions related to IT sector of the country.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that there was immense potential in terms of digital readiness in the country. He said that his ministry was working rigorously for the betterment of the IT sector of the country and transforming the country into digital one.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail addressing as a guest of honor on the occasion said that there was huge capacity in the IT sector of the country to grow further.

He said that IT ministry was focusing on exports from this sector. New policies were being introduced as Ease of Doing Business was among the top priorities of the present government.

The governor said the government was offering easy loans under youth programme with an aim to bring the youngsters to mainstream.

Imran Ismail informed the audiences that Prime Minister Imran Khan was also taking keen interest in the development of the IT sector. Prime Minister had urged upon to work on artificial intelligence.

He said that Federal Minister for IT Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was working rigorously on the promotion of artificial intelligence in the country.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (r) Amir Azeem Bajwa HI (M) also spoke on the occasion. Federal Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui was also present.

Earlier, the minister and governor also visited the various stalls established in the exhibition.

The exhibition would be participated by over 550 local and 250 international companies representing more than 15 countries. Besides other organizations, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also set up its stall in the exhibition where the officials of the board giving awareness to the visitors about ease of doing business, dispel misconceptions regarding the FBR and latest initiatives of the FBR including “Tax Asaan” software.

The 19th ICTN Asia 2019 International IT & Telecom Show would continue till Thursday. The ITCN Asia is the largest IT event, now being organized for the 19th consecutive year, has grown up as the biggest IT & Telecom extravaganza of the country.

Meanwhile, addressing the Future Summit organised by the Nutshell Forum at a local hotel, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the corruption in past badly damaged the economy of the country while billions of dollars were spent in war against terrorism.

He said that the incumbent government had prioritised strengthening the economy of the country and fruits of which had started yielding the results.

Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving his best for putting the country on path of development and progress however the private sector has also an important role to play in this regard which was the need of the hour.

He said that CPEC was an important project not only for the country but for the entire region. There were numerous investment opportunities available in various sectors of the country.

Later talking to media, he said that the Karachi Strategic Committee would soon present its recommendations to the federation.

The governor said that Sindh was one and would remain one. “We have no intentions to divide Sindh”.

To a query he replied that 90 percent of work on five developmental projects had been completed which were inaugurated during the visit of Prime Minister.

To another question he categorically said that the imposition of governor rule in Sindh was never considered.

Earlier Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chuadhry, K-Electric Chairman Ikram Sehgal and others also spoke in the conference.