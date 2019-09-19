Share:

HAFIZABAD - The Model Trial Court headed by Muhammad Imtiaz Bajwa has created history by deciding two old cases of arson, burning of Holy Quran, house trespass, attempting to murder, rioting etc. which were lying pending in different trial courts for the past 18 years, within six days trial.

A case was registered by the Mallah clan that the accused of Rajput clan had raided the locality of Mallah clan, burnt copies of Holy Quran, trespassed into the houses and burning their hutments in 2002. The Rajput clan also got registered a case later against the Mallah clan which remained pending in different trial courts since then.

Model Court Magistrate Muhammad Imtaiz Bajwa held the trial on daily basis for six days and convicted Usman, Ali Hassan, Nazir Ahmad, Ayub, Abdul Latif and Taj Din alias Nathu and sentenced them to total imprisonment of 56 years, imposed fine of Rs0.5 million and ordered to pay compensation of Rs0.5 million to the injured persons on the charge of attempting to murder, house trespass, burning of hutments of Mallah clan and rioting. However, the allegation of burning of Holy Quran could not be proved.

The Model Court acquitted all the accused of Mallah clan got implicated by the Rajput clan in a case as no allegation could be proved by the prosecution.

More than one hundred persons from both sides were nominated in both the cases.

It is to pertinent to mention here that the District and Sessions Judge Shabbir Hussain Awan has transferred 132 cases to the local Model Trial Court of which 52 cases have been adjudicated by the court by holding trial between three to six days.

South Korea to launch pilot project for saving water wastage

SARGODHA - The South Korea is going to introduce Smart Water Technology (SWT) for saving wastage of water across the district and this pilot project will later be extended to other districts of the country.

It was revealed by a delegation led by Zong Ambodok, director Dongwoo Company of South Korea during a special meeting with Commissioner Sargodha Division Zafar Iqbal Sheikh at his office here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, members of the Korean delegation said that the surface of underground water is curtailing gradually which has worried the whole World. They added that all global countries will have to chalk out measures for the protection of water reservoirs otherwise human, animals and trees could be faced the life hazards while many of countries would indulge in the danger of drought in coming future.

Members of the visiting delegation said that people of Pakistan are unboundedly wasting the water. However, it is need of the hour to raise awareness for saving water. They informed that water would be saved with the use of the new technology of SWT and with the coordination of Asian Development Bank, the Korean Bank will install water meters in all residential blocks of New Satellite Town as pilot project.

On the occasion, Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh expressed his gratitude to the visiting delegation for selecting Sargodha district for launching the pilot project.