More 105 patients have been diagnosed with dengue virus in Rawalpindi.

According to details, the dengue outbreak has continued to spread across the country as more cases have been surfaced in Multan and Faisalabad while 1800 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Dengue fever is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes and is a global public health concern.

There is no vaccine available in Pakistan for the virus, which kills an estimated 20,000 people each year and infects up to 100 million across the world, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).