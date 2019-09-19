Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Parliamentarian Conference on Kashmir (NPCK) Wednesday adopted a unanimous ‘Islamabad Declaration’ calling upon India to “put an end to its reign of terror in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir by lifting curfew, opening communications linkages, releasing political prisoners, and restoring fundamental freedoms” there.

The conference, organized by the Senate, through the declaration also urged New Delhi to abolish “inhuman emergency laws in Kashmir and constitute Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to bring to justice those responsible for human rights violations there.”

The declaration expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and condemned the Indian brutalities in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK). It recalled the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which recognizes dignity, equality and inalienable rights as the foundation of freedom, justice and peace, with respect to human rights violations, and subjugation of Kashmiri people.

It reiterated Pakistan’s unconditional support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination and freedom from suppression and Indian subjugation. It termed India’s decision to revoke special status of IoK as illegal and unilateral, and a blatant breach of international law as well as United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Islamabad Declaration condemned “the serious crimes against humanity, forced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, torture, usage of pellet guns and rape by Indian occupation forces.”

It lamented the looming humanitarian crisis in the IoK “where more than 8 million Kashmiris remain under curfew and siege, facing deprivation and shortage of basic amenities, food supplies and life-saving medicines, risking the lives of the sick and the wounded.”

It denounced the imprisonment and house arrest of Kashmiri leadership as well as arbitrary arrest of thousands of Kashmiris.

The declaration also condemned the unprovoked Indian shelling and use of cluster ammunitions on the Line of Control, resulting in loss of precious lives in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It said that this threatened world peace, stability and order.

Acknowledging the support of international community, UN bodies, human rights groups, EU, OIC, China, Iran and Turkey, and lawmakers from US and UK on Kashmir issue, the conference urged them all and the parliaments around the world, the IPU, and the CPA to take strict notice of all unlawful acts of India.

The declaration called upon the UN to constitute an independent inquiry commission to investigate, and fix responsibility for crimes against humanity in IoK.

Recalling, reiterating and endorsing Pakistan’s plea to the 42nd Human Rights Council, the declaration demanded that humanitarian organizations as well as international media should be given full access to IoK.

The declaration urged the Human Rights Council to authorize the Office of the High Commissioner, and the Council’s Special Procedures Mandate Holders to monitor and report India’s human rights violations in Kashmir

The declaration also urged national parliaments to send fact finding delegations to IoK to monitor and report human rights violations.

The conference was hosted by the Senate of Pakistan under the leadership of its chairman and attended by the senators, MNAs, federal ministers and members of the provincial and legislative assemblies of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan besides others.

President Dr Arif Alvi who graced the occasion in his remarks termed the Indian war hysteria dangerous to the regional and global peace.

He termed India an irresponsible nuclear state and said that India’s 5th August decision was totally illegal, unconstitutional and contrary to the international laws. He said that Pakistan was a responsible country and wanted peace in the region and beyond.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the international community should immediately resolve the Kashmir issue and India should grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination and stop violations of human rights.

He said the conference was convened to express solidarity with Kashmiris living on both sides of Line of Control. Kashmir issue had become the most important issue in the world, he added.

Sanjrani said the conference was reflective of the determination and resolve of Pakistan to support the Kashmiris who were striving to achieve their freedom and basic human rights. He said that Pakistan would continue to stand with the Kashmiris so that they could get freedom from India.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that people of Kashmir were suffering due to prolonged curfew. He appreciated Pakistani and Kashmiri community living abroad for highlighting Kashmir issue internationally.

“We are thankful to the Pakistani and Kashmiri community for highlighting the miseries and difficulties of Kashmiris at the hand of Indian occupied forces.”

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in his address said that every Kashmiri will fight for the freedom of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir till the last drop of their blood.

“We have given every kind of sacrifice and are again ready to shed the last drop of blood for the freedom of Kashmir,” he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his remarks said Pakistan was fully cognizant of the situation in IoK and it would continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till the realization of their just demand for self-determination. Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be put on trial in the court of law soon for committing crimes against humanity in Kashmir.

He said India had crossed all limits of tyranny and Modi was trying to put at stake the regional peace with its unconstitutional steps and narrow minded approach.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal urged the Pakistani community living abroad to apprise the world about the miseries of Kashmiris and garner support to help them get their right to self-determination. A delegation of Parliamentarians from Balochistan had already reached New York to highlight Kashmir issue, he said.

Senator Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said this conference has provided them an opportunity to highlight to the world the sufferings of Kashmiri people.

Senator Sherry Rehman condemned the Indian brutalities in IoK and said that all political forces were united on Kashmir cause.

Leader of the House Senator Shibli Faraz appreciated the initiative of the Senate chairman.