LAHORE-Pakistani models Mushk Kaleem and Alicia Khan are set to walk the ramp at Milan Fashion Week.

Mushk took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, “Milan Fashion Week 2019,” she wrote. At Doha airport, the model also shared a snap of her coffee. “Black coffee for the win! Milan Fashion Week awaits!”

On September 21st, both models will walk the ramp for Italian designer Stella Jean. Stella is doing a collection of pieces inspired from up north, embroideries and craft.

Recognized as the first Black Italian designer, Stella Jean lives and works in Rome and is considered to be Giorgio Armani’s protégé. Jean’s work often merges classical Italian tailoring with African and Caribbean themes and imagery from Haiti, resulting in a cultural fusion of her own identity.

In 2019 she was highlighted by the New York Times as the most convincing of all the New Gen designers in Milan.

After Stella visited Pakistan previously this year, the pair was chosen for the prestigious fashion week.