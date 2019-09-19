Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday submitted a progress report before a court regarding Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case while PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz rejected the report stating that the bureau did not ask her even a single question about corruption during investigation.

Presenting the report, the NAB team requested the accountability court to extend physical remand of the accused for another 15 days as the investigation had not been completed.

Accepting NAB plea, Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan extended physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in CSM case for another seven days.

During proceedings, a NAB official submitted that the Chaudhry Sugar Mills had registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan since 1992 and it was established at a cost of Rs700 million whereas Rs400 million was taken as loan from a bank.

He informed the court that Sharif family member also took loan from different other sources for establishing the mills. They took loan of Rs30 million and Rs10 million from EFF Enterprise and Punjab Carpets, respectively.

Maryam says not a single question about corruption was asked by NAB

He submitted that Sharif family’s offshore companies also gave a US $15 million loan to the mills and the amount was transferred from abroad in the name of the mills.

The official said that income and tax records of Maryam Nawaz and nine offshore companies of the Sharif family were being collected. He submitted that further investigations were required into the case as the suspect did not explain amounts received from abroad during the investigations.

He submitted that further physical remand of the suspects was required to complete investigation about Rs230 million transferred into accounts of Yousaf Abbas and Abdul Aziz.

The NAB official said that Rs900 million in cash were deposited in two accounts of Chaudhry Sugar Mills and still the name of the depositor was not revealed. It had been said that the amount was deposited by an employee but the record of the depositor had not been given, he added.

On the other side, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz representing the suspects opposed further physical remand request of the NAB and claimed that investigation report was against facts. He submitted that Mian Sharif owned all properties in 1992 whereas he transferred properties to his children during 1992-1999, and later, the family went abroad. Maryam Nawaz rejected NAB report and submitted that the NAB team did not ask a single question about corruption during the investigations.

After hearing arguments, the judge extended physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas for another seven days and directed to produce the accused on September 25.

During hearing of the high-profile case, strict security arrangements were made as policemen were positioned in and outside the court premises, besides officials of the anti-riot force.

A couple of days ago, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers against appointment of Maryam as vice-president of the PML-N, had ruled in favour of party leader declaring her appointment to the post as lawful.