ISLAMABAD - PML-N parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khwaja Muhammad Asif has said the opposition will strongly raise in the parliament the arrest of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah by the NAB. “The opposition parties will jointly submit an application in the national assembly secretariat requesting the speaker to issue production order of Syed Khursheed Shah,” said Khwaja while talking to The Nation here on Wednesday. The NAB yesterday arrested senior Khursheed from Islamabad in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond known means of income. “It is the seventh senior MNA, who has been arrested. We will raise Khursheed Shah’s arrest in the parliament along with the case of other detained parliamentarians,” said Khwaja Asif. Currently six MNAs from different opposition parties are behind the bars in different cases. They include PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N senior members Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sana Ullah, Saad Rafique and two members from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir. About the non-issuance of production order of these arrested members, the PML-N leader said that these six MNAs were already in jails on different charges but production orders of none of them were not issued for the ongoing NA session. Sources in opposition parties said that they would strongly register their protest during the National Assembly proceedings. They would request Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to issue to production orders of all the detained members. Opposition leader in the national assembly Shahbaz Sharif a number of times has claimed on the national assembly floor that there was an ‘alliance between NAB and PTI government’ to take action against the members from opposition parties.