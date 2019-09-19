Share:

The opposition parties staged symbolic protest against the arrest of their leaders and attitude of Speaker National Assembly (NA) outside the parliament.

According to reports, the parliamentarians from the opposition also called for the issuance of production orders of members from the National Assembly and Senate who have been arrested by NAB.

The members who were protesting include senior members from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP. The protesters also donned black armbands to highlight their cause.

On the occasion, the opposition leaders chanted slogans against the Speaker NA and demanded his resignation while opposition leaders said that if the government didn’t issue the production orders then they will contact courts for the issuance of production orders.

Addressing the protest former defence minister and senior leader of PML-N Khawaja Asif said that the rights of assembly members were being denied, adding that if the speaker didn’t issue the production orders then they will contact the courts of the country.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Naveed Qamar said that the government has made a record after arresting Khursheed Shah, adding that political leaders in such numbers never arrested even it did not happen in Musharraf era.

The Opposition members demanded the Speaker National Assembly (NA) to issue production orders of the detained MNA’s being as an impartial speaker instead of performing duties as the PTI member.

At the end of the protest camp, the opposition leaders chanted slogans against the Speaker as well.

According to sources, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had earlier informed the Lower House that NAB had taken the Speaker into confidence about the arrest of Khursheed Shah.

Speaking during the Assembly session earlier, PTI leader Murad Saeed mocked the black armbands worn by the members of the opposition.

Saeed said that the opposition was only trying to point-score with their protest while ignoring real issues like the one of Indian-occupied Kashmir.