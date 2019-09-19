Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi visited the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) along with PTI members of Sindh Assembly Dr Imran Shah and Dr Sanjay Gangwani on Wednesday.

After the meeting with the various officers and staff, Firdous Shamim said that the situation in the government hospitals of Sindh was regrettable but the quality of NICVD was better. After the 18th Amendment, hospitals are the sole responsibility of the provincial government. Sindh Government and People’s Party Karachi keeps presenting three hospitals as its achievements. However, the performance NICVD and National Institute of Pediatrics was relatively better.

Shamim said the hospital’s financial details of the hospital have not been provided and has received several complaints of financial irregularities. He will continue to visit hospitals in the future. He said that there is a shortage of medicines in hospitals in Sindh. The incidence of seizures is increasing steadily, many times the government’s attention has been drawn to the problem and the shortage of vaccines, but to no avail.

On the occasion, Dr Imran Shah and Dr Sanjay Gangwani visited the hospital’s ICU, men and women wards, special ward for children and emergency.

Member Sindh Assembly Dr Imran Shah said that the hospital was providing international quality health services. The doctors and para-medical staff are performing their duties with excellent performance. The hospital’s performance is commendable. The staff and services of the ICVD are satisfied but we have received reports of irregularities in the finance department and medicine department. He said that he would continue to make such visits to bring the government’s focus to the health sector.