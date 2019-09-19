Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has sealed Sheikh Medical Centre, and submitted an application with the local police station for the registration of the first information report (FIR). The Centre is owned and run by a self-proclaimed neuro-medical scientist Shahid Hussain Sheikh, who also presents himself as an American qualified doctor in different fields of medicine. Earlier, he had applied for registration of his two neuro centres with the PHC. But upon confirmation of his MBBS degree as fake from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, an FIR was registered against him with the Shadman Police Station, and his centre was also sealed by the Commission. After this, he restarted his business with a new name, that is, Sheikh Medical Centre, and initiated a robust advertisement campaign for treating complicated diseases to attract patients. He was also found dispensing steroids and unknown medicines, and charged hundreds of thousands of rupees to the duped families of patients. A PHC team conducted a raid yesterday, and sealed the premises, while submitting an application with the Shadman Police Station for registration of an FIR. The Commission has also initiated an investigation into different complaints.