Prime Minister Imran Khan will on Thursday to pay a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss the various dimensions of the grave situation in Occupied Kashmir with Saudi leadership.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said Prime Minister will be visiting Saudi Arabia before his visit to New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the Prime Minister has been in regular contact on the Kashmir issue with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

Muhammad Faisal said the two sides will also discuss ways of further strengthening the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia .

Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the close fraternal ties between the two countries and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.