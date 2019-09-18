Share:

Last week Nigeria had celebrated its 3 years of no wild polio cases in the country. She is trying her best to be declared as a polio-free country. On the other hand, Pakistan neighbors India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Srilanka had been declared polio-free in 2014.Pakistan is still failed to eradicate polio. Pakistan has reported 53 new wild cases in eight months of this year 2019.

Moreover,One of the major reasons that we are still not polio-free is citizens of our country. Most of parents disagreed to vaccine their children across the country. Even some of the parents marked their children hands to deceive the workers. At last, I would like to suggest the citizens that our country cannot be polio-free until the citizens do not cooperate with the workers.

Thus, I hope that you all will vaccine your children and Pakistan soon will be named a polio-free country.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.