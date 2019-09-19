Share:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Wednesday to discuss the weekend attacks on two Saudi oil facilities.

In a statement, State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the two men agreed that the attacks on Saturday were "unacceptable" and "unprecedented."

They also agreed that the attacks threatened Saudi Arabia’s national security and endangered the lives of U.S. citizens living and working in the Kingdom as well as the world’s energy supply.

The US is increasingly pointing the finger at Iran for the aerial strikes on Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco’s facilities which upended the Kingdom's oil output. The attacks have been claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, which are supported by Tehran.

Iran, however, has denied any role in the attacks as regional tensions soar amid speculation of reprisals from the US and its allies.

Riyadh said Wednesday it has an evidence of Iran’s involvement.

"Iran-made Delta Wing drones participated in the attack on Aramco," Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said in a news conference aired by Saudi satellite TV channel Al-Arabiya.

Pompeo and bin Salman "discussed the need for the international community to come together to counter the continued threat of the Iranian regime."

The two men also agreed that Tehran "must be held accountable for its continued aggressive, reckless and threatening behavior," said the statement.