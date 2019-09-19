Share:

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Sindh provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that politician being arrested under so-called accountability measures is not a new thing for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The PPP leadership has been facing these tactics for a long time, he said, and it will not shy away from facing false cases.

He suggested that the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau was being used after a scandal against him surfaced earlier this year.

He also said that the arrest of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was unlawful and unethical. Syed Khursheed Shah was not running away from NAB but was in Islamabad to attend core committee meeting of the party summoned by the PPP chairman.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that tformer President Zardari and Faryal Talpur are being victimized for political gain. Talpur was even shifted from a hospital to her prison cell on the eve of Eid.

He said that the media says that there is a long list of politicians to be arrested but the PPP is not afraid of any list. Millions of people will come out protesting on the call of Chairman Bilawal, he concluded.