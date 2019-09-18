Share:

Rawalpindi-An additional session judge on Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bails of three suspects allegedly involved in murder of a businessman Mubin Khan Shinwari and his wife Sumaira Mubin till September 25.

ASJ Tahir Aslam granted extension in the pre-arrest bails of three suspects including Amjad Khan, Imran Khan and Amir Khan, who had appeared before the court after Nazo Shinwari, the daughter of deceased Mubin Khan accused them of killing her parents over property dispute.

According to details, the three accused had filed applications seeking pre-arrest bails. The court had accepted the bail applications of the three accused and fixed September 18 for hearing.

However, the two other accused had not approached the court so far for obtaining pre-arrest bails in the murder case.

On March 28, a woman namely Sumaira Safdar lodged a complaint with PS Civil Line that she along with her husband Mubin Khan was present in TV lounge when somebody rang the door bell up. She added her husband went out to see who was at the gate. She told police she followed her husband and found him talking to someone in Pashto and meanwhile heard noise of gunshots. “As I reached at the main gate, I saw Mubin Khan lying in a pool of blood near an electricity poll. Unknown assailants shot and injured Mubin Khan who was shifted to hospital by locals where he died,” the applicant said.

Sumaira alleged she could not see the faces of attackers who managed to flee on motorcycle.

She told police her husband was killed over a property dispute. Police registered a case and begun investigation. A few weeks ago, Sumaira was also shot dead in Peshawar by unknown killers.

The murder cases of Mubin and Sumaira came into light after Nazo, the daughter of deceased couple, wrote a letter to Federal Minister for Human Rights Sheeri Mazari and shared it on social media. Nazo sought government’s protection as her stepbrothers and other relatives continued to hound her and her brother over a property dispute.

Meanwhile, two persons were wounded in firing incidents in different localities in Gujar Khan while police have started investigation after filing cases against the accused, according to sources.

A gang of three armed dacoits shot and injured a medical store owner in a dacoity bid in Gujar Khan. The victim was rushed to THQ Hospital where doctors provided him medical treatment. The victim was undefined as Awais, they said. DSP Gujar Khan Malik Mehboob rushed to the crime scene and begun investigation. A case has been registered against the accused.

Another man was shot and injured by two men riding on a bike in Gujar Khan. The victim was moved to THQ Hospital. The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained by the police investigators so far, source said.