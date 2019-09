Share:

LAHORE - A prize distribution ceremony of 40-days summer gymnastics camp had been arranged in Lahore City District Govt Boys High School Gujjar Colony, Jore-pul, Lahore Cantt. The camp was organized with the collaboration of Lahore District Gymnastics Association (LDGA), Punjab Gymnastics Association (PGA), Sports Promotion Society (SPS) of Pakistan and Pakistan Sports Promoters (PSP).