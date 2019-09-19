Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the dream of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to topple Sindh government will not come true ever.

In his reaction to the statement of federal minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh government is constitutional and enjoys public support.

He said Fawad Chaudhry is trying to enhance his stature by criticising Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He said people like Fawad Chaudhry always remain in search of backdoors. He said past of Fawad Chaudhry is full of praises for Sindh government.

He said becoming “federal minister” of a “turncoat” like Fawad Chaudhry is bad luck of this country.

Chaudhry is not in his senses after losing the portfolio of information ministry, he added.

Wahab said that Fawad Chaudhry will talk in support of Imran Khan today and will do so for someone else tomorrow.