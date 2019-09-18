Share:

Taylor Swift slams Kanye West

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift has branded Kanye West ‘’two-faced’’.

The pair fell out in 2009 when the ‘Stronger’ rapper interrupted the ‘London Boy’ singer’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) to claim Beyonce should have won the Best Female Video honour instead, but they later reconcile their differences. Taylor admitted she ‘’felt great’’ when she and Kanye ‘’reconnected’’ because she wanted his ‘’respect’’ and they regularly had dinner together. She said: ‘’I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me -- because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me.

Eva Mendes ‘inspired’ by daughters

LOS ANGELES - Eva Mendes finds her daughters ‘’inspiring’’. The ‘Ghost Rider’ star has Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with her longtime partner Ryan Gosling, and says she takes inspiration from her brood, because they have a sense of ‘’freedom’’ that means they ‘’don’t care’’ what other people think.

She said: ‘’I find them so inspiring, because they just don’t care. They care, in the best way. They’ll just be like, ‘Can I wear socks on my hands today?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, of course you can wear socks on your hands today.’ So we make that happen.

‘’Or they’ll get a Halloween costume that we have hanging out and they’ll wear that with pyjama pants and a headband, and it’s so cool.

It’s just such a freedom.’’

And although she loves her children, Eva says she’s also thankful to be getting past the ‘’toddler phase’’, because it means her household isn’t as chaotic as it used to be.

The 45-year-old actress added to People magazine: ‘’I’m slowly starting to feel like a person. Now that we’re getting out of the toddler phase, I’m excited to not wear paint all over me, or food all over me. But we still have a three year old.’’

Meanwhile, Eva recently said she finds parenting so ‘’beautiful and maddening’’.

She said: ‘’It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening. It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of ... you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.’ I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to be home with them.’’