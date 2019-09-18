Share:

RAWALPINDI- The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction Wednesday issued notices to 20 building laws violators.

The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said that the notices were issued notices to the rules violators, in the areas of Marble Factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad areas.

and asked them to submit the building construction plan immediately else structures constructed would be demolished.

Meanwhile, RCB in its campaign against encroachments confiscated five truckloads of goods from different parts of the cantonment.

The board has issued 530 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to details, RCB has decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

The department also issued new licenses to 415 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs1 million revenue.

The RCB food department in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Wednesday inspected various outlets and issued notices to 12 outlets to improve cleanliness in the kitchens.

The teams also collected 14 food items sample and sent for laboratory tests.

He further said that strict action is being taken against the violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the customers.