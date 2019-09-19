Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council has granted approval for the issuance of education scholarships worth around Rs20.4 million in 16 districts. Furthermore, scholarships worth Rs0.7 million for 22 religious seminaries among 1236 male and female students of three districts was also granted approval. Chairman Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council Ch Bilal Ejaz chaired the meeting. Meanwhile, A delegation of Punjab Education Department visited Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and agreed to incorporating water chapters in syllabus. Wasa Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz, Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz and Punjab Textbook Board Dr Raza Abbas exchanged views in meeting and principally agreed that from next education year, chapters pertaining to highlight importance of water in life will be inculcated.