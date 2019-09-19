Share:

KARACHI - Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training announces financial support of Rs 10 billion to Rs 15 billion to Citizens Foundation for improving quality education.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood made this announcement while chairing a meeting with officials of Citizens Foundation in Karachi on Wednesday.

“We will impose and enforce uniform system of curriculum throughout schools of Pakistan to put check on intolerance and extremism in all manifestations. Our motto is clear that we are brothers in relation and equal in creation,” he added.

He said: “Currently we have cluttered system of education which is breeding fragmented thinking in youth and providing job opportunities only to elite school children. Employability and skill must be the key products of Education rather than focus on maximizing number of degrees. We are utilising mobile phone technology to spread and increase literacy rate in Pakistan.”

The federal minister appreciated efforts of Citizens Foundation in improving literacy rate. He advised CF to focus on monitoring and evaluation of schools and come up with tangible plan of action, particularly on how Citizens Foundation Schools have contributed in alleviating poverty.