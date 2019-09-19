Share:

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi congratulated Virat Kohli on Wednesday after the Indian skipper became the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli surpassed teammate Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-scorer in T20 during last night’s game against South Africa. His unbeaten 72, helping India to chase 150 with ease.

“Congratulations Kohli. You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world,” Afridi posted on Twitter.

Kohli now sits at the top of the runs table with 2,441 runs from 71 matches and an average of over 50 in T20. He is also the only batsman in the world with an averages of 50 in all three formats at the moment.