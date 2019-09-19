Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Wednesday asked the district and session judge Larkana to conduct a judicial enquiry into the death of BDS Final year student of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana Namrita Chandani.

She was found hanged inside her hostel room of the college with university authorities claiming that the deceased had committed suicide. However, the family had accused the authorities of concealing evidence and termed it a killing.

On Wednesday, the home department requested the district and session judge Larkana to conduct judicial enquiry into the matter and furnish report to the department within 30 days for taking further action. The department also conveyed post-mortem report with the request and has also directed the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police Larkana for extending all possible cooperation into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civil society in Karachi also staged protest at Teen Talwar in Karachi in support of the deceased and demanded a thorough enquiry into what they termed the murder of the final year student.